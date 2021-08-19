Dr. Kevin Brader, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brader is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Brader, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kevin Brader, MD
Dr. Kevin Brader, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They completed their fellowship with U Tex/MD Anderson Cancer Ctr
Dr. Brader works at
Dr. Brader's Office Locations
Saint Mary's Hospital250 Cherry St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 685-5600
Metro Health - University of Michigan Health5900 Byron Center Ave SW, Wyoming, MI 49519 Directions (616) 252-4410
Metro Health Park East Pharmacy4055 Cascade Rd SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 252-4407Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holland Hospital
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
- University of Michigan Health - West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Brader was very informative, thorough making sure I completely was knowledgeable regarding my treatment and was comfortable.
About Dr. Kevin Brader, MD
- Oncology
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Tex/MD Anderson Cancer Ctr
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Dr. Brader has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brader accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brader has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Ovarian Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brader on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Brader. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brader.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brader, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brader appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.