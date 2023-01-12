Dr. Kevin Brady, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brady is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Brady, MD
Overview of Dr. Kevin Brady, MD
Dr. Kevin Brady, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Banner Estrella Medical Center, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Brady works at
Dr. Brady's Office Locations
-
1
Desert Surgical Assistants LLC10930 N Tatum Blvd Ste 103, Phoenix, AZ 85028 Directions (602) 263-7600
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- Banner Estrella Medical Center
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Had sugery in 2019 after an angeoplasty showed my widow maker artey was 99 percent blocked. Dr. Brady performed a triple bypass on me and that was 3 years ago. Took me a few months to recover but I would highly recommend Dr. Brady.
About Dr. Kevin Brady, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1154315810
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital; Atlanta, GA
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Dr. Brady has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brady accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Brady has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Brady works at
Dr. Brady has seen patients for Maze Procedure, Aortic Valve Surgery and Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR), and more.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Brady. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brady, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brady appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.