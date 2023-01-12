See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Kevin Brady, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.4 (28)
Phoenix, AZ
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kevin Brady, MD

Dr. Kevin Brady, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Banner Estrella Medical Center, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Brady works at Southwest Heart and Lung in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Maze Procedure, Aortic Valve Surgery and Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brady's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Desert Surgical Assistants LLC
    10930 N Tatum Blvd Ste 103, Phoenix, AZ 85028

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
  • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
  • Banner Estrella Medical Center
  • Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
  • Chandler Regional Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
  • HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Maze Procedure
Aortic Valve Surgery
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)
Maze Procedure
Aortic Valve Surgery
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)

Maze Procedure Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Repair Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Replacement Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Ascending Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Insertion of Epicardial Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Lobectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Lung Removal, Open Chevron Icon
Lung Surgery Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Repair Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Replacement Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Resection of Cardiac Tumor Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Segmentectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventricular Assist Device Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 12, 2023
    Had sugery in 2019 after an angeoplasty showed my widow maker artey was 99 percent blocked. Dr. Brady performed a triple bypass on me and that was 3 years ago. Took me a few months to recover but I would highly recommend Dr. Brady.
    Christopher Shaw — Jan 12, 2023
    About Dr. Kevin Brady, MD

    Cardiothoracic Surgery
    28 years of experience
    English
    1154315810
    Education & Certifications

    University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
    Emory University Hospital
    Emory University Hospital; Atlanta, GA
    EMORY UNIVERSITY
    Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Brady, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brady is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brady has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brady has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brady works at Southwest Heart and Lung in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Brady’s profile.

    Dr. Brady has seen patients for Maze Procedure, Aortic Valve Surgery and Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brady on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Brady. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brady.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brady, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brady appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

