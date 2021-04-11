Overview of Dr. Kevin Bright, MD

Dr. Kevin Bright, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Bright works at Southwest Ear Nose & Throat in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea and Vocal Cord Paralysis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.