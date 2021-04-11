Dr. Kevin Bright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Bright, MD
Dr. Kevin Bright, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
Dr. Bright's Office Locations
Southwest Ear Nose & Throat1600 Medical Center Dr Ste 101, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 544-1350
Hospital Affiliations
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kevin E. Bright, M. D. is a very knowledgeable great communicator, compassionate, and skilled surgeon. He made me feel that I was in safe hands. He is very precise, I am blessed he performed the surgical procedure with precision and care. Although, I was very anxious about the result after a few weeks of the surgery. On the follow-up visit care, Dr Bright gave me an assurance about my concerns. Also, to include his staff is very caring, compassionate and friendly while maintaining professional and efficient standards of medical service. Everyone is friendly and I am very pleased they are in this area to care for us. I’m very happy of the result of the surgery and grateful for the excellent care I received at Southwest ENT Consultants and highly recommend because of an outstanding experience I had. *****
About Dr. Kevin Bright, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1174524441
Education & Certifications
- Fitzsimons Amc University Colo
- Brook Army Med Center
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
