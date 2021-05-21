Dr. Kevin Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Brown, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Brown, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Suwanee, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Brown works at
Locations
Johns Creek Specialist Center3340 PADDOCKS PKWY, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions (678) 474-9633
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Brown for several years now and I am always satisfied after my visit. He follows up on previous visits and advice, and asks a lot of pertinent questions. He does a lot of research and explains it all.
About Dr. Kevin Brown, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1073631735
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
