Overview

Dr. Kevin Brown, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern Univ Chicago Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Northern Nevada Medical Center, Renown Regional Medical Center and Renown South Meadows Medical Center.



Dr. Brown works at Ideal Medical Reno in Reno, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.