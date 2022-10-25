Dr. Kevin Brown, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Brown, DPM
Overview of Dr. Kevin Brown, DPM
Dr. Kevin Brown, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Brown's Office Locations
Scott Orthopedic Center2828 1st Ave Ste 400, Huntington, WV 25702 Directions (304) 525-6905Monday6:45am - 5:00pmTuesday6:45am - 5:00pmWednesday6:45am - 5:00pmThursday6:45am - 5:00pmFriday6:45am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cabell Huntington Hospital
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing Dr. Brown since 2004 for multiple things with my right foot. He has the absolute best bed side manner, personality, he cares so much for his patients & you can tell he loves what he does! That to me is so important. He reminds me every time I go, like I’m going to visit a good friend. He’s so easy going and listens to what you have to say! He’s just fantastic….absolutely wonderful!
About Dr. Kevin Brown, DPM
- Podiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1811968555
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Bunion Surgery, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.