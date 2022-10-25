Overview of Dr. Kevin Brown, DPM

Dr. Kevin Brown, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Brown works at Scott Orthopedic Center in Huntington, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion Surgery, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.