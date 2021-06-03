Dr. Kevin Bryan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bryan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Bryan, MD
Overview of Dr. Kevin Bryan, MD
Dr. Kevin Bryan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Dothan, AL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Bryan works at
Dr. Bryan's Office Locations
-
1
Primary1108 Ross Clark Cir, Dothan, AL 36301 Directions (334) 793-8111Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Fort Walton Beach Medical Center1000 Mar Walt Dr, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Directions (727) 437-3077
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I brought my daughter in because she was having difficulty breathing and a bad cough and he made sure to run the necessary tests and did chest x-rays and went above and beyond to reassure me that she would recover. I brought her back the next day because of concerns about her difficulties again and he re examined her fully again and prescribed a medicine that seems to work wonders now shes finally sleeping and breathing well again. I've had many doctors before make me feel stupid because of returning again with new concerns and he was very sincere and caring. So glad to meet a doctor who truly cares for his patients.
About Dr. Kevin Bryan, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1104811512
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bryan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bryan works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bryan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bryan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bryan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bryan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.