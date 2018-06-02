Dr. Bundy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kevin Bundy, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kevin Bundy, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital.
Dr. Bundy works at
Locations
Boulder Creek Family Medicine1755 48th St Ste 200, Boulder, CO 80301 Directions (303) 415-7450
Prls PC Sw. Longmont2101 Ken Pratt Blvd Ste 200, Longmont, CO 80501 Directions (303) 649-3400
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
- Foothills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Dr. Bundy is excellent; caring, sincere, intelligent and capable. Soo happy to have him as my primary.
- Bethesda Fp
- Wright State U, School of Medicine
Dr. Bundy accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bundy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bundy works at
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Bundy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bundy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bundy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bundy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.