Overview of Dr. Kevin Burns, MD

Dr. Kevin Burns, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of North Carolina Chapel Hill School Of Medicine|University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.



Dr. Burns works at Novant Health Forsyth Internal Medicine in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.