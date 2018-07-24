Overview of Dr. Kevin Burton, MD

Dr. Kevin Burton, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.



Dr. Burton works at Orthopedic Associates Of Hartford in Glastonbury, CT with other offices in Plainville, CT, Farmington, CT and Manchester, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.