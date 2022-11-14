Dr. Kevin Cairns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cairns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Cairns, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kevin Cairns, MD
Dr. Kevin Cairns, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Ft Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health Medical Center, Holy Cross Hospital and Mariners Hospital.
Dr. Cairns' Office Locations
Florida Spine Specialists6000 N Federal Hwy, Ft Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 771-2551
Florida Spine Specialists Keys1111 12th St Ste 108, Key West, FL 33040 Directions (305) 294-9680
Florida Spine Specialists Keys13365 Overseas Hwy Ste 104, Marathon, FL 33050 Directions (305) 294-9680
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- Broward Health Medical Center
- Holy Cross Hospital
- Mariners Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
I've visited Dr. Cairns many times and undergone a number of procedures. Here's my opinion: he is a superb practitioner; a well-trained, skilled physician who cares deeply about his patients. Regarding his staff: I've seen Nicole (nurse practitioner) most often; she is thorough and compassionate; her follow-though has always been timely and complete.
About Dr. Kevin Cairns, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1316902372
Education & Certifications
- Harvard/Mass Gen Hospital
- Harvard/Spaulding Rehab Hospital
- U Hawaii/Queens Mc
- New York Medical College
- University of California At Berkeley
- Pain Medicine
