Dr. Kevin Callahan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Callahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Callahan, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kevin Callahan, DO
Dr. Kevin Callahan, DO is an Oncology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. Callahan works at
Dr. Callahan's Office Locations
-
1
MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper - Voorhees900 Centennial Blvd Ste M, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
-
2
Hematology & Medical Oncology2 Cooper Plz Rm C4060E, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Callahan?
Dr. Callahan took the time to explain everything to me and to lay out the plan moving forward. I am very grateful for the time he took and how he explained all the different possibilities. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Kevin Callahan, DO
- Oncology
- English
- Male
- 1134125156
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann Hospital
- Jfk Memorial Hospital
- John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital
- University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Callahan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Callahan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Callahan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Callahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Callahan works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Callahan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Callahan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Callahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Callahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.