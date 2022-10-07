Overview of Dr. Kevin Callahan, DO

Dr. Kevin Callahan, DO is an Oncology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Callahan works at MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper in Voorhees, NJ with other offices in Camden, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.