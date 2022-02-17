Overview

Dr. Kevin Campbell, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center and Parkwest Medical Center.



Dr. Campbell works at Summit Medical Group in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.