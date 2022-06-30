See All Urologists in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Kevin Campbell, MD

Urology
4.0 (41)
Map Pin Small Cincinnati, OH
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kevin Campbell, MD

Dr. Kevin Campbell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital, McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital and Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital.

Dr. Campbell works at The Urology Group in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Oxford, OH and Fairfield, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Campbell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Urology Group - Surgery Center
    2000 Joseph E Sanker Blvd, Cincinnati, OH 45212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 841-7400
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    The Urology Group
    110 N Poplar St Ste 2, Oxford, OH 45056 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 867-1100
  3. 3
    The Urology Group - Fairfield
    925 Deis Dr, Fairfield, OH 45014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 841-7900
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Bethesda North Hospital
  • Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital
  • McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital
  • Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Testicular Dysfunction
Hypogonadism
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Testicular Dysfunction
Hypogonadism

Treatment frequency



Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Premature Ejaculation Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    Jun 30, 2022
    I am well please with my treatments. With Doctor Campbell.
    — Jun 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kevin Campbell, MD
    About Dr. Kevin Campbell, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700820776
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • The Ohio State University College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Campbell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Campbell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Campbell has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Campbell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Campbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Campbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

