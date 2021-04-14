Dr. Kevin Caperton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caperton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Caperton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kevin Caperton, MD
Dr. Kevin Caperton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Temple, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Williamson, Seton Medical Center Harker Heights and St. David's Medical Center.
Dr. Caperton's Office Locations
Ascension Medical Group Temple1905 SW H K Dodgen Loop, Temple, TX 76502 Directions (254) 298-2546Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Little River Healthcare1904 Railroad Ave, Georgetown, TX 78626 Directions (512) 863-4563
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Williamson
- Seton Medical Center Harker Heights
- St. David's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He listens and makes recommendations to help me with physical issues. He is excellent and wonderful bedside manners.
About Dr. Kevin Caperton, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1417096348
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado
- University of Oklahoma HSC
- Texas Technical University
- Baylor University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
