Dr. Kevin Caperton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Temple, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Williamson, Seton Medical Center Harker Heights and St. David's Medical Center.



Dr. Caperton works at Ascension Medical Group Temple in Temple, TX with other offices in Georgetown, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.