Dr. Kevin Carlson, MD
Overview of Dr. Kevin Carlson, MD
Dr. Kevin Carlson, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University.
Dr. Carlson works at
Dr. Carlson's Office Locations
Interactive Software in Medicine Inc.10700 Charter Dr Ste 200, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 332-9356
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care, takes her time with you, not rushed. Great analytical skills. I strongly recommend her as my primary care Doc.
About Dr. Kevin Carlson, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Yale University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carlson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carlson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carlson works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Carlson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carlson.
