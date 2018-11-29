See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Columbia, MD
Dr. Kevin Carlson, MD

Geriatric Medicine
4.7 (6)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kevin Carlson, MD

Dr. Kevin Carlson, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University.

Dr. Carlson works at Interactive Software in Medicine Inc. in Columbia, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Carlson's Office Locations

    Interactive Software in Medicine Inc.
    10700 Charter Dr Ste 200, Columbia, MD 21044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 332-9356

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaccination
Geriatric Assessment
Muscle Weakness
Vaccination
Geriatric Assessment
Muscle Weakness

Treatment frequency



Vaccination Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Kevin Carlson, MD

Specialties
  • Geriatric Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 29 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1811981905
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Yale University
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kevin Carlson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carlson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Carlson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Carlson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Carlson works at Interactive Software in Medicine Inc. in Columbia, MD. View the full address on Dr. Carlson’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Carlson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carlson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carlson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carlson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.