Dr. Kevin Carter, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Carter, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Carter, DO is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Beavercreek, OH. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus and Kettering Health Miamisburg.
Dr. Carter works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Xenia Pathology Laboratory38 Woodcroft Trl, Beavercreek, OH 45430 Directions (937) 427-3333
-
2
Kettering Health Main Campus3535 Southern Blvd, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (937) 395-8805
-
3
Ohio Sleep and Pulmonary Center Inc.50 Hillside Ct, Englewood, OH 45322 Directions (937) 836-8628
-
4
Physician Sleep Diagnostic Centers North LLC8701 Troy Pike Ste 210, Dayton, OH 45424 Directions (937) 425-0035
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Kettering Health Miamisburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carter?
Dr. Carter and his staff are patient, compassionate and available. I was totally against the whole sleep study but because I had a stroke it was highly recommended. I am SO glad I went through with the study. After barely 3 weeks with my cpap machine, I actually feel better!!!
About Dr. Kevin Carter, DO
- Sleep Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1053403329
Education & Certifications
- OHIO UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carter works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Carter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.