Overview

Dr. Kevin Carter, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport.



Dr. Carter works at LSU Health Sciences Ctr Crdlgy in Shreveport, LA with other offices in Monroe, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.