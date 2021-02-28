Dr. Kevin Casey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Casey, MD
Overview of Dr. Kevin Casey, MD
Dr. Kevin Casey, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Chicago, Stritch School Of Medicine, Chicago, IL and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.
Dr. Casey works at
Dr. Casey's Office Locations
Main Office100 N Brent St Ste 201, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 643-3330Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Santa Barbara Vascular Specialists2621 De la Vina St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 456-8890
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
- Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana

Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kevin Casey was very informative, polite, engaging & answered my questions. He performed two procedures on my legs, that helped me walk without pain. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Kevin Casey, MD
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1487844304
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University Medical Center, Stanford CA
- Ochsner Clinic Foundation, New Orleans, LA
- Loyola University Chicago, Stritch School Of Medicine, Chicago, IL
- Loyola University New Orleans
Dr. Casey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Casey accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Casey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Casey has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Casey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Casey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casey.
