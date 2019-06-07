See All Otolaryngologists in Joliet, IL
Dr. Kevin Casey, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kevin Casey, MD

Dr. Kevin Casey, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Joliet, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine|Loyola University Of Chicago Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.

Dr. Casey works at July Health & Care in Joliet, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Casey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Duly Health and Care - Otolaryngology (ENT)
    330 Madison St Ste 200, Joliet, IL 60435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 420-2323

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus
  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Ear Ache
Tinnitus
Earwax Buildup
Ear Ache
Tinnitus

Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Dizziness Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Hearing Disorders Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Obstructive Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Pediatric Head and Neck Masses Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Salivary Duct Stones Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Tumors Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Infections Chevron Icon
Sinus Polyp Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Disorders Chevron Icon
Treatment of Airway Obstruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 07, 2019
    Saw Dr. In La Grange ER. Solved my problem with care and professionalism! Highly recommend
    — Jun 07, 2019
    About Dr. Kevin Casey, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871835249
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine|Loyola University Of Chicago Stritch School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Casey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Casey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Casey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Casey has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Casey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Casey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Casey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Casey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

