Dr. Kevin Cavanaugh, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lafayette, CO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Avista Adventist Hospital, Estes Park Health, Good Samaritan Medical Center and Longmont United Hospital.



Dr. Cavanaugh works at Front Range Oto/Facl Plstc Sgy in Lafayette, CO with other offices in Estes Park, CO and Longmont, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.