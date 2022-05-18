Dr. Kevin Cavanaugh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cavanaugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Cavanaugh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Cavanaugh, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lafayette, CO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Avista Adventist Hospital, Estes Park Health, Good Samaritan Medical Center and Longmont United Hospital.
Locations
Front Range Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery300 Exempla Cir Ste 200, Lafayette, CO 80026 Directions (720) 494-9111
Front Range Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery555 Prospect Ave, Estes Park, CO 80517 Directions (720) 494-9111
Front Range Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery1325 Dry Creek Dr Ste 103, Longmont, CO 80503 Directions (720) 494-9111
Hospital Affiliations
- Avista Adventist Hospital
- Estes Park Health
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Longmont United Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I would highly recommend Dr. Kevin Cavanaugh. He is very thorough, caring, and has a wide experience. Dr. Cavanaugh spent time to listen to me, to ask questions and to answer all of my questions. My visit was not rushed. He provided very good suggestions that I will apply. All members of his team were professional and friendly. Overall, I had very good experience.
About Dr. Kevin Cavanaugh, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Facial Plastic Surgery Associates
- Loyola University Hospital
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
