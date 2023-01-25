Dr. Kevin Chaitoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaitoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Chaitoff, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS.
Interventional Pain Physicians of South Florida1500 N Dixie Hwy Ste 103, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 833-8893
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Very personable Reasonable recommendations Too soon to assess effectiveness
- Pain Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1265439459
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
Dr. Chaitoff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chaitoff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chaitoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chaitoff has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chaitoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaitoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaitoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaitoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaitoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.