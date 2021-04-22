Dr. Kevin Clive, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clive is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Clive, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Clive, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They graduated from University of Cincinnati College of Medicine The University Hospital and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.
Dr. Clive works at
Locations
-
1
Virginia Mason Franciscan Health Center for Weight Management1950 NW Myhre Rd Fl 2, Silverdale, WA 98383 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clive?
I've had gall bladder removal and gastric bypass surgery with Dr. Clive and have been so well taken care of. His entire staff is helpful, available and well-informed. I can't recommend them highly enough.
About Dr. Kevin Clive, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1780889808
Education & Certifications
- San Antonio Military Medical Center
- University of Cincinnati College of Medicine The University Hospital
- General Surgery and Obesity Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clive has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clive accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Clive using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Clive has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clive works at
Dr. Clive has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clive on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Clive. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clive.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clive, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clive appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.