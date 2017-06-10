See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Loma Linda, CA
Dr. Kevin Codorniz, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kevin Codorniz, MD

Dr. Kevin Codorniz, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center.

Dr. Codorniz works at Loma Linda University Faculty Medical Clinics - Geriatrics Medicine in Loma Linda, CA with other offices in San Bernardino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Counseling, Diabetes Type 2 and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Codorniz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Loma Linda University Faculty Medical Clinics - Geriatrics Medicine
    11370 Anderson St Ste 3400, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 558-4000
  2. 2
    SAC Health System
    250 S G St, San Bernardino, CA 92410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 382-7100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Loma Linda University Medical Center

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 10, 2017
    Dr. Codorniz, is an amazing Dr. He truly cares about his patients. He spends the time to listen, I wish there were more Dr. Codorniz's. I would recommends Dr. Codorniz to my family and friends.
    Wil. Sunb in Menifee, CA — Jun 10, 2017
    About Dr. Kevin Codorniz, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871702316
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Codorniz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Codorniz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Codorniz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Codorniz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Codorniz has seen patients for Diabetes Counseling, Diabetes Type 2 and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Codorniz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Codorniz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Codorniz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Codorniz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Codorniz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

