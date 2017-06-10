Dr. Kevin Codorniz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Codorniz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Codorniz, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center.
Dr. Codorniz's Office Locations
Loma Linda University Faculty Medical Clinics - Geriatrics Medicine11370 Anderson St Ste 3400, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Directions (909) 558-4000
SAC Health System250 S G St, San Bernardino, CA 92410 Directions (909) 382-7100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Codorniz, is an amazing Dr. He truly cares about his patients. He spends the time to listen, I wish there were more Dr. Codorniz's. I would recommends Dr. Codorniz to my family and friends.
About Dr. Kevin Codorniz, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1871702316
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Codorniz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Codorniz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Codorniz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Codorniz has seen patients for Diabetes Counseling, Diabetes Type 2 and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Codorniz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Codorniz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Codorniz.
