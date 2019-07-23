Dr. Kevin Collen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Collen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kevin Collen, MD
Dr. Kevin Collen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Nashville, TN. They completed their residency with University Tx Med School San Antonio
Dr. Collen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Collen's Office Locations
-
1
Middle Tennessee Psychiatric2011 Ashwood Ave, Nashville, TN 37212 Directions (615) 383-4694Monday11:00am - 6:00pmTuesday11:00am - 6:00pmWednesday11:00am - 6:00pmThursday11:00am - 6:00pmFriday11:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Collen?
Dr. Collen has been great for me. His expertise-especially determining the correct medications have helped me find balance. I highly recommend him! T. Nicks
About Dr. Kevin Collen, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1235153446
Education & Certifications
- University Tx Med School San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Collen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Collen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Collen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Collen works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Collen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.