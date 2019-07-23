See All Psychiatrists in Nashville, TN
Dr. Kevin Collen, MD

Psychiatry
2.6 (20)
Map Pin Small Nashville, TN
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kevin Collen, MD

Dr. Kevin Collen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Nashville, TN. They completed their residency with University Tx Med School San Antonio

Dr. Collen works at Middle Tennessee Psychiatric in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Collen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Middle Tennessee Psychiatric
    2011 Ashwood Ave, Nashville, TN 37212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 383-4694
    Monday
    11:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    11:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    11:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    11:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    11:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Bipolar Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Bipolar Disorder

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kevin Collen, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235153446
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Tx Med School San Antonio
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Collen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Collen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Collen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Collen works at Middle Tennessee Psychiatric in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Collen’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Collen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

