Overview

Dr. Kevin Collier, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital and Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Collier works at Capital Digestive Care in Bethesda, MD with other offices in Washington, DC and Chevy Chase, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Anemia and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.