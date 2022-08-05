Dr. Kevin Collier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Collier, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Collier, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital and Suburban Hospital.
Locations
Capital Digestive Care - Bethesda10215 Fernwood Rd Ste 404, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (240) 737-0085
Capital Digestive Care - K Street2021 K St NW, Washington, DC 20006 Directions (240) 737-0085
Capital Digestive Care - Chevy Chase5550 Friendship Blvd Ste T90, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (240) 737-0085
Hospital Affiliations
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst BlueChoice, Inc.
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- Elderplan
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Collier listened carefully to my problem and what I have tried so far, and worked with me to find a sensible solution that does not require prescription medicine. He shared a wealth of information in a very short time to help me understand my condition and how to treat it, and the solution worked.
About Dr. Kevin Collier, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University
- North Shore Hospital Cornell University Med Center
- North Shore Hospital Cornell University Med Center
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Collier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Collier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Collier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Collier has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Anemia and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Collier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Collier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.