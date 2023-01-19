See All Gastroenterologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Kevin Comar, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Kevin Comar, MD

Gastroenterology
2.8 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kevin Comar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.

Dr. Comar works at Borland Groover in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Saint Augustine, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jacksonville Center for Endoscopy-southside
    4800 Belfort Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 652-0800
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Borland Groover Baptist South
    14540 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 2207, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 652-0800
  3. 3
    Borland Groover St. Augustine
    40 Groover Loop, Saint Augustine, FL 32086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 398-7205
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Borland Groover Baptist South
    14546 Old Saint Augustine Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 398-7205
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gastritis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Hemorrhoids
Gastritis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Hemorrhoids

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Anemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Constipation Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diarrhea - Polyendocrinopathy - Infections, X-Linked Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Frequent Heartburn Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Banding Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
IBS Associated With Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Iron Deficiency Anemia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome With Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Microscopic Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nutritional Anemia Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Severe Heartburn Chevron Icon
Stomach Bleeding Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Swallowing Disorders Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Proctosigmoiditis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Comar?

    Jan 19, 2023
    Dr Comar is an amazing GI doctor. He is very knowledgeable, profesional and friendly. I would highly recomend Dr Comar and his office staff.
    Branka Curcic — Jan 19, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kevin Comar, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kevin Comar, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Comar to family and friends

    Dr. Comar's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Comar

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kevin Comar, MD.

    About Dr. Kevin Comar, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184832909
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Med
    Residency
    Internship
    • Virginia Commonwealth University Health
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Northeastern Ohio School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Northeastern Ohio Universities
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Comar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Comar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Comar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Comar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Comar has seen patients for Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Comar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Comar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Comar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Comar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Comar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kevin Comar, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.