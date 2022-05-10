Dr. Kevin Conner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Conner, MD
Overview of Dr. Kevin Conner, MD
Dr. Kevin Conner, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Oregon Health Sciences University and is affiliated with Stormont Vail Hospital and Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Conner works at
Dr. Conner's Office Locations
Arlington Premiere Health Clinic PA501 Rita Ln Ste 105, Arlington, TX 76014 Directions (817) 417-6141
Neurology Inpatient Physician Services800 W Randol Mill Rd Ste 2300, Arlington, TX 76012 Directions (817) 960-6648
Research Medical Center2316 E Meyer Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64132 Directions (816) 276-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
Stormont Vail Hospital1500 SW 10th Ave, Topeka, KS 66604 Directions (785) 354-6000Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pmSunday7:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Stormont Vail Hospital
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I came down with a severe peripheral neuropathy as I became totally paralyzed within a short time I had a friend direct me to Dr. K.Conner,here in Arlington. He took me in as a patient an a hopeless vet. He got my health restored, I lived a normal life again while his patient for 17 years I was recieving infussions ,now heres a doctor that really takes his work serious an takes pleasure in getting people well, I was lucky to be directed to him ,he closed his office due to insurance claims,sorry to say I heard, but I"ve still yet to find another doctor anywhere near as good an caring as Dr. Conner was to me,I too would return in a split second if he reopen another office,he is the best,my health has deminished some an still continues ,my lost..
About Dr. Kevin Conner, MD
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1871530469
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health Sciences University
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Conner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Conner accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Conner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Conner works at
Dr. Conner has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Epilepsy and Dementia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Conner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Conner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Conner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Conner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.