Dr. Kevin Cooper, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Cooper, MD is a Dermatologist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
Dr. Cooper works at
Locations
University Hospitals Medical Group-Dermatology11100 Euclid Ave Ste 3100, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 844-8200
UH Chagrin Highlands Health Center13201 Granger Rd, Garfield Heights, OH 44125 Directions (216) 662-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I feel very fortunate to have Dr. Cooper as someone who is taking care of me.
About Dr. Kevin Cooper, MD
- Dermatology
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Natl Instr Hlth
- Oreg Health Science University
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- Dermatology and Diagnostic Laboratory & Dermatological Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cooper has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cooper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cooper has seen patients for Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Athlete's Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cooper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooper.
