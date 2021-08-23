Dr. Cotterell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kevin Cotterell, MD
Overview of Dr. Kevin Cotterell, MD
Dr. Kevin Cotterell, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Amityville, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY C.E.T.E.C. / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Cotterell's Office Locations
South Oaks Hospital400 Sunrise Hwy, Amityville, NY 11701 Directions (631) 608-5225
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Knowledgeable with a wonderful understanding of mental health. His ability to acknowledge your issues and validate all is excellent.
About Dr. Kevin Cotterell, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY C.E.T.E.C. / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
