Dr. Kevin Cowley, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kenner, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner and Saint Bernard Parish Hospital.



Dr. Cowley works at Ochsner Medical Center in Kenner, LA with other offices in La Place, LA and Chalmette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.