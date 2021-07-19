Dr. Cowley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kevin Cowley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Cowley, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kenner, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner and Saint Bernard Parish Hospital.
Locations
1
Ochsner Kenner Gastroenterology200 W Esplanade Ave Ste 401, Kenner, LA 70065 Directions (504) 464-8588
2
Ochsner Health Center - Kenner180 W Esplanade Ave, Kenner, LA 70065 Directions (504) 468-8600
3
Internal Medicine Clinic502 Rue de Sante Ste 308, La Place, LA 70068 Directions (985) 240-4315
4
Saint Bernard Parish Hospital8000 W Judge Perez Dr, Chalmette, LA 70043 Directions (504) 826-9500
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner
- Saint Bernard Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
He was very helpful, he listened to my issues and did everything possible to figure it out.
About Dr. Kevin Cowley, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1548603533
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cowley accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cowley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cowley has seen patients for Constipation and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cowley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Cowley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cowley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cowley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cowley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.