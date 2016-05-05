See All Nephrologists in Nashville, TN
Dr. Kevin Cox, MD

Nephrology
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kevin Cox, MD

Dr. Kevin Cox, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center, Tristar Skyline Medical Center, Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center and Tristar Summit Medical Center.

Dr. Cox works at Nephrology Associates - Nashville - White Bridge in Nashville, TN with other offices in Hermitage, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cox's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nephrology Associates - Nashville - White Bridge
    28 White Bridge Pike Ste 300, Nashville, TN 37205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 703-2537
  2. 2
    Nephrology Associates - Hermitage
    5653 Frist Blvd Ste 332, Hermitage, TN 37076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 703-2536

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center
  • Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center
  • Tristar Skyline Medical Center
  • Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
  • Tristar Summit Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Dialysis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dialysis
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 05, 2016
    I see him at his White Bridge Rd office. His nurse Anna is super helpful. I have been seeing him for over 2 years.
    Marisa in Nashville, TN — May 05, 2016
    About Dr. Kevin Cox, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447242565
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    • BAPTIST HEALTH SYSTEM
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Cox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cox has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cox has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Cox. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cox.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

