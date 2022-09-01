Overview

Dr. Kevin Cragun, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mankato, MN. They graduated from University of Virgina and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato.



Dr. Cragun works at Mayo Clinic Health System - Mankato in Mankato, MN with other offices in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Arrhythmias along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.