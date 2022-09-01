See All Cardiologists in Mankato, MN
Dr. Kevin Cragun, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Kevin Cragun, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Kevin Cragun, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mankato, MN. They graduated from University of Virgina and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato.

Dr. Cragun works at Mayo Clinic Health System - Mankato in Mankato, MN with other offices in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Arrhythmias along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mayo Clinic Health System - Mankato
    1025 Marsh St Fl 2, Mankato, MN 56001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 470-4156
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Rochester - Cardiology
    200 1st St SW Ste 2, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 470-4155

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arrhythmias
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Arrhythmias
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cragun?

    Sep 01, 2022
    I appreciated Dr. Cragun’s support as I recovered from an emergency double bypass. He kept me informed, addressed my concerns, and made me feel confident that I could live a healthy and productive life post-surgery.
    Cindy Olson — Sep 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kevin Cragun, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kevin Cragun, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cragun to family and friends

    Dr. Cragun's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Cragun

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kevin Cragun, MD.

    About Dr. Kevin Cragun, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1831175751
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • MAYO CLINIC
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • MAYO CLINIC
    Residency
    Internship
    • MAYO CLINIC
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Virgina
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Cragun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cragun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cragun has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cragun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cragun has seen patients for Arrhythmias, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cragun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Cragun has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cragun.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cragun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cragun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.