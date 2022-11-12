Overview

Dr. Kevin Crawford, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center and Grace Clinic at 50th.



Dr. Crawford works at Lubbock Sports Medicine in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.