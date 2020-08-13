Overview of Dr. Kevin Crosslin, MD

Dr. Kevin Crosslin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Somerset, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.



Dr. Crosslin works at Lake Cumberland Womens Health in Somerset, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Intrauterine Growth Restriction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.