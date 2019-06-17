Dr. Kevin Crutchfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crutchfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Crutchfield, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kevin Crutchfield, MD
Dr. Kevin Crutchfield, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Winchester Medical Center.
Dr. Crutchfield's Office Locations
Sinai Neurology Associate5051 Greenspring Ave Ste 300, Baltimore, MD 21209 Directions (410) 601-9515
Duane Reade #14340360 Essex St, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (551) 996-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Winchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Crutchfield is an excellent diagnostician. His direct, conscience manner should not be confused with lack of care, rather it is a reflection of his intense interest in healing the patient. Every member of his staff reflects his high standards regarding patient care. Dr Crutchfield is a strategic listener gathering information about the injury and it impact on the whole person including quality of life. I am very grateful for his time and treatment which allows me to return to the activities that bring me joy.
About Dr. Kevin Crutchfield, MD
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1578680914
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crutchfield has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crutchfield accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crutchfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crutchfield works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Crutchfield. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crutchfield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crutchfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crutchfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.