Dr. Kevin Darr, MD
Dr. Kevin Darr, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Covington, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ. School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AVALA Hospital, Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital, Lakeview Regional Medical Center, Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital and Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Kevin F. Darr: Covington19343 Sunshine Ave, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 299-2985Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Kevin F. Darr: Metairie2520 Harvard Ave Ste 2B, Metairie, LA 70001 Directions (985) 299-2987
Hospital Affiliations
- AVALA Hospital
- Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital
- Lakeview Regional Medical Center
- Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Dr. Darr is very knowledgable. Enjoyed my time with him. Always pleasant and efficient.
- Regenerative Medicine
- English
- 1477512135
- New England Baptist Hospital - Boston, MA (Adult Reconstructive Surgery/Sports Medicine)
- Louisiana State University Medical Center - New Orleans, LA (Orthopaedic Surgery)
- Charity Hospital of New Orleans (LSU Services) - New Orleans, LA
- Louisiana State Univ. School Of Medicine
- Louisiana State Univeristy
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine, Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine
