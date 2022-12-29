See All Other Doctors in Covington, LA
Dr. Kevin Darr, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Kevin Darr, MD

Regenerative Medicine
4.7 (184)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Kevin Darr, MD

Dr. Kevin Darr, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Covington, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ. School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AVALA Hospital, Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital, Lakeview Regional Medical Center, Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital and Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.

Dr. Darr works at Kevin F. Darr: Covington in Covington, LA with other offices in Metairie, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Darr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kevin F. Darr: Covington
    19343 Sunshine Ave, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 299-2985
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Kevin F. Darr: Metairie
    2520 Harvard Ave Ste 2B, Metairie, LA 70001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 299-2987

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AVALA Hospital
  • Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital
  • Lakeview Regional Medical Center
  • Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital
  • Saint Tammany Parish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Shoulder Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Surgery Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Cartilage Repair Chevron Icon
Knee Cartilage Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Knee Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff and Labral Repair Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shock Wave Therapy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Total Knee Arthroplasty With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peoples Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 184 ratings
    Patient Ratings (184)
    5 Star
    (165)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Darr?

    Dec 29, 2022
    Dr. Darr is very knowledgable. Enjoyed my time with him. Always pleasant and efficient.
    Joann B. — Dec 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kevin Darr, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kevin Darr, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Darr to family and friends

    Dr. Darr's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Darr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kevin Darr, MD.

    About Dr. Kevin Darr, MD

    Specialties
    • Regenerative Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477512135
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New England Baptist Hospital - Boston, MA (Adult Reconstructive Surgery/Sports Medicine)
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Louisiana State University Medical Center - New Orleans, LA (Orthopaedic Surgery)
    Residency
    Internship
    • Charity Hospital of New Orleans (LSU Services) - New Orleans, LA
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State Univ. School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Louisiana State Univeristy
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine, Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Darr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Darr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Darr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Darr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    184 patients have reviewed Dr. Darr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Darr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Darr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Darr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kevin Darr, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.