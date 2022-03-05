Overview of Dr. Kevin Dean, MD

Dr. Kevin Dean, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas and Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth.



Dr. Dean works at Southeast Texas Surgical Assocs in Beaumont, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Inguinal Hernia and Sleeve Gastrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.