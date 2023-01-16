Overview of Dr. Kevin Deitel, MD

Dr. Kevin Deitel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura, Los Robles Regional Medical Center and St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Deitel works at Ventura Orthopedics in Oxnard, CA with other offices in Thousand Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.