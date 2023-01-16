Dr. Kevin Deitel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deitel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Deitel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kevin Deitel, MD
Dr. Kevin Deitel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura, Los Robles Regional Medical Center and St. John's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Deitel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Deitel's Office Locations
-
1
Ventura Orthopedics - Oxnard2221 Wankel Way, Oxnard, CA 93030 Directions (805) 988-9366Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Ventura Orthopedics - Thousand Oaks137 E Thousand Oaks Blvd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 379-4574Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Deitel?
I would reccomend Dr. Deitel as he is caring, knowledgeable and takes time to address my concerns
About Dr. Kevin Deitel, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1033111380
Education & Certifications
- Spine Surgery
- Orthopedic Surgery
- Saint Michaels Hosp
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- University of Toronto
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deitel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deitel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deitel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deitel works at
Dr. Deitel has seen patients for Back Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deitel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Deitel speaks Spanish.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Deitel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deitel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deitel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deitel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.