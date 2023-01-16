See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Oxnard, CA
Dr. Kevin Deitel, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.6 (68)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kevin Deitel, MD

Dr. Kevin Deitel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura, Los Robles Regional Medical Center and St. John's Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Deitel works at Ventura Orthopedics in Oxnard, CA with other offices in Thousand Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Deitel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ventura Orthopedics - Oxnard
    2221 Wankel Way, Oxnard, CA 93030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 988-9366
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Ventura Orthopedics - Thousand Oaks
    137 E Thousand Oaks Blvd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 379-4574
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center
  • St. John's Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Neck Pain
Back Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Neck Pain

Back Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Neck Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Herniated Disc
Hip Fracture
Joint Pain
Lumbar Spine Fracture
McMurray's Test
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Scoliosis
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Upper Back Pain
Arthritis of the Elbow
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Disorders
Bone Cancer
Bone Disorders
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cervical Herniated Disc
Coccygeal Pain
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
Degenerative Spine Disorders
Difficulty With Walking
Dural Tear
Femur Fracture
Foot Fracture
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care
Gait Abnormality
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Limb Pain
Lupus
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Marfan Syndrome
Myelopathy
Neck Muscle Strain
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Pain Management
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pelvic Fracture
Polyneuropathy
Pseudoarthrosis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rib Fracture
Sacrum Disorders
Shoulder Disorders
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spinal Cord Injury
Spine Disorders
Spondylosis
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 68 ratings
    Patient Ratings (68)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Jan 16, 2023
    I would reccomend Dr. Deitel as he is caring, knowledgeable and takes time to address my concerns
    — Jan 16, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kevin Deitel, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1033111380
    Education & Certifications

    • Spine Surgery
    Residency
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Internship
    • Saint Michaels Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Toronto
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Deitel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deitel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Deitel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Deitel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Deitel has seen patients for Back Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deitel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    68 patients have reviewed Dr. Deitel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deitel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deitel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deitel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

