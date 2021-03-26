See All Oncologists in Mount Pleasant, SC
Dr. Kevin Delaney, MD

Oncology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Dr. Kevin Delaney, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Delaney works at MUSC Department of Orthopaedics in Mount Pleasant, SC with other offices in North Charleston, SC and Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominoplasty and Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Delaney's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Musc. Physicians Pcp Lab
    1600 Midtown Ave # 33, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    MUSC North Charleston
    8992 University Blvd Fl 3, North Charleston, SC 29406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Medical University of South Carolina
    96 Jonathan Lucas St # 708, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4. 4
    MUSC Health Rutledge Tower
    135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  5. 5
    MUSC Hollings Cancer Center
    86 Jonathan Lucas St Fl 3, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominoplasty
Incisional Hernia
Wound Repair
Abdominoplasty
Incisional Hernia
Wound Repair

Abdominoplasty
Incisional Hernia
Wound Repair
Abdominal Pain
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Bedsores
Breast Cancer
Breast Ptosis
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Reduction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Facial Reconstruction
Gynecomastia
Hernia Repair
Hidradenitis
Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction
Laparotomy
Localized Fat Deposits
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mastectomy
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Biopsy of Breast
Birthmark
Blepharoplasty
Bone Cancer
Breast Augmentation
Breast Lift Surgery
Congenital Anomalies of Breast
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Breast Tumor
Excision of Skin Cancer
Eyelid Surgery
Gynecologic Cancer
Gynecomastia Repair
Hemorrhoids
Hyperparathyroidism
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia
Labiaplasty
Liposuction
Lumpectomy
Lung Cancer
Megacolon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nipple Reconstruction
Osteosarcoma
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Partial Lung Collapse
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Port Placements or Replacements
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Cancer
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis
Skin Grafts
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Umbilical Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Vulvar Cancer
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 26, 2021
    Dr.Delaney is the best! His staff is amazing! I had double mastectomy with diep flap reconstruction and i look more perfect than before! He is VERY precise! I HIGHLY RECOMMEND! I would never see anyone else! THANK YOU DR. DELANEY
    — Mar 26, 2021
    About Dr. Kevin Delaney, MD

    • Oncology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1376762799
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Delaney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delaney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Delaney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Delaney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Delaney has seen patients for Abdominoplasty and Incisional Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Delaney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Delaney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delaney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delaney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delaney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

