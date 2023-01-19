Dr. Kevin Denehy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Denehy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Denehy, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kevin Denehy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington and Saint Joseph East.
Bluegrass Orthopaedics3480 Yorkshire Medical Park, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 263-5140Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Saint Joseph East
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Appointments easy to make and not rushed. Called me day after surgery (partial knee replacement). Easy to see why his reputation is nothing but stellar. Caring and terrific bedside manner. Explained every facet of procedure and recovery. Recovered quickly, ahead of schedule. Should have had this surgery years ago. Better than new. Have no reservation recommending him. When or if I need my other knee done, will absolutely have him do it. Becky and Mark also terrific. Happy Dr.Denehy is certified using the Mako robot. Less invasive, quicker recovery.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1093064586
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
