Overview of Dr. Kevin Denehy, MD

Dr. Kevin Denehy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington and Saint Joseph East.



Dr. Denehy works at Bluegrass Orthopaedics, PSC in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Complications of Joint Prosthesis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.