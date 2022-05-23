Overview of Dr. Kevin Dinowitz, MD

Dr. Kevin Dinowitz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bloomfield, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.



Dr. Dinowitz works at Primary Eye Care Center, Bloomfield, CT in Bloomfield, CT with other offices in Avon, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism, Farsightedness and Chorioretinal Scars along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.