Dr. Kevin Dolehide, DO
Overview
Dr. Kevin Dolehide, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Ingalls Memorial Hospital.
Locations
MetroSouth Health Center at West Beverly11250 S Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60643 Directions (773) 779-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- Ingalls Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Often has a student or intern with him. Gives you all the time you need.
About Dr. Kevin Dolehide, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1255434122
Education & Certifications
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
