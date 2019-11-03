Dr. Kevin Donohue, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donohue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Donohue, DO
Overview of Dr. Kevin Donohue, DO
Dr. Kevin Donohue, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Virginia Hospital Center.
Endocrinology Group Pllcthe200 Park Ave, Falls Church, VA 22046 Directions (571) 634-3636
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Kevin Donohue D.O./endocrinology is an EXCELLENT person and doctor. He takes the time to truly listen to his patients and treats them as colleagues. Very respectful, kind, with a positive outlook! Dr. Donohue is very informed and educated in thyroid hormone replacement, how to dose and test T3 and DTE (desiccated thyroid extract). He has since relocated to Arlington, VA. I have recommended many people to him and they are always well-pleased.
About Dr. Kevin Donohue, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1366604555
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
