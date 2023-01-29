See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Bedford, TX
Dr. Kevin Doody, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.7 (123)
41 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Kevin Doody, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Texas Health Heb and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.

Dr. Doody works at Center For Assisted Reproduct in Bedford, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    CARE Fertility
    1701 Park Place Ave, Bedford, TX 76022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 540-1157
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    CARE Fertility- Fort Worth Office
    1250 8th Ave Ste 365, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 924-1572
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
  • Texas Health Heb
  • Texas Health Specialty Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Infertility Evaluation
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Bleeding Disorders
Infertility Evaluation
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Bleeding Disorders

Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Donor Egg Collection Chevron Icon
Donor Sperm Collection Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hysterosalpingography Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Intra Uterine Insemination Chevron Icon
Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Operative Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Tubal Ligation Reversal Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 123 ratings
    Patient Ratings (123)
    5 Star
    (102)
    4 Star
    (12)
    3 Star
    (5)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 29, 2023
    Jan 29, 2023
    About Dr. Kevin Doody, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1568429975
    Education & Certifications

    • University Tex Sw Med Center
    • Baylor College Of Med
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Doody, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doody is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Doody has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Doody has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    123 patients have reviewed Dr. Doody. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doody.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doody, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doody appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

