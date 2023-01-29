Dr. Kevin Doody, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doody is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Doody, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Doody, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Texas Health Heb and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Locations
CARE Fertility1701 Park Place Ave, Bedford, TX 76022 Directions (817) 540-1157Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
CARE Fertility- Fort Worth Office1250 8th Ave Ste 365, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 924-1572Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Texas Health Heb
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Doody and all staff was really nice.We had great experince here and happy with our results. I would definitely recommand Care Fertility.
About Dr. Kevin Doody, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Tex Sw Med Center
- Baylor College Of Med
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
123 patients have reviewed Dr. Doody. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doody.
