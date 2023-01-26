Dr. Kevin Dooms, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dooms is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Dooms, MD
Overview
Dr. Kevin Dooms, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Swedish Issaquah Campus.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1200 112th Ave NE Ste 250, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (206) 838-9548
-
2
Summit Neurology P.s.515 Minor Ave Ste 210, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 838-9548
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Issaquah Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I really appreciate how Dr. Dooms takes the time to communicate with me and to answer messages in a timely manner.
About Dr. Kevin Dooms, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1548226285
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
