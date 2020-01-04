Dr. Kevin Dorsett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dorsett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Dorsett, MD
Overview of Dr. Kevin Dorsett, MD
Dr. Kevin Dorsett, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA.
Dr. Dorsett's Office Locations
Lakeland Eye Clinic1247 LAKELAND HILLS BLVD, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 688-5604
Lakeland Eye Clinic1243 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 262-3111
Micro Path Laboratories Inc900 Griffin Rd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 686-3344
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome Glaucoma Doctor
About Dr. Kevin Dorsett, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- Ophthalmology
