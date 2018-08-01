Overview of Dr. Kevin Doyle, MD

Dr. Kevin Doyle, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.



Dr. Doyle works at Raleigh Capitol ENT in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Cary, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Allergic Rhinitis and Tonsillectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.