Dr. Kevin Driver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Driver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Driver, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kevin Driver, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital.
Dr. Driver works at
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Louisville Cardiology3900 Kresge Way Ste 60, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 893-7710
-
2
West Virginia Phys Elctrphyslgy3100 Maccorkle Ave SE Ste 900, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 347-1204
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Driver?
He was the most down to earth doctor. Was very inventive doc to listen to my issue I am a 37yr old
About Dr. Kevin Driver, MD
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1700051380
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Driver accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Driver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Driver works at
Dr. Driver has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Cardiomyopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Driver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Driver has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Driver.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Driver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Driver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.