Overview

Dr. Kevin Duke, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Logan, UT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with Cache Valley Hospital and Logan Regional Hospital.



Dr. Duke works at Living Tree Medical Group in Logan, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.